Larry Conway Hinkle, 65, of New Market, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, at his home with his wife of 45 years, Clota Campbell Hinkle, by his side.
Larry was born April 12, 1956, at RMH and was the son of Lena Catherine Grove Hinkle and the late Arnold Conway Hinkle. Larry grew up in and graduated from Broadway High School in 1974 and earned an AAS from Blue Ridge Community College in 1976. During his 35 years with Kawneer as a takeoff draftsman, he earned countless awards, designed hundreds of buildings like Amazon HQ 2, and shared laughs. Larry loved to garden and took pride in his salsa.
He is survived by his wife, Clota Hinkle; two sons, Larry Joseph Hinkle married to Tiffany, and James David Hinkle married to Angelia; four grandchildren, Joseph Tyler, David Jacob, Samuel Ethan, and Kobe Thomas Hinkle and a sister, Diane Armentrout married to Larry. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald D. Hinkle. Larry was well loved and will be missed.
Private services are planned for June 7.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any SPCA Organization.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mount Jackson.
Online condolences may be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
