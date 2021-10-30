Larry Dale Bernard
Larry Dale Bernard, 76, a resident of Bealeton, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at the home of his son in Linville.
Mr. Bernard was born on June 1, 1945, in Bonnie, Ill., to the late Paul Edward and Erma-Lee Wangler Bernard. Mr. Bernard graduated from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Ill. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War before working for the Department of Defense until his retirement in 2005. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and firearms enthusiast.
On Aug. 30, 1969, he married Tana Wyndell Bean Bernard, who survives.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Bernard is survived by his children, Laura Cooper and husband, Robert, of Mt. Vernon, Ill., Crystal Hipkins and husband, D.K., of South Korea, Tammy Tushman R.N. and husband, Larry, of Las Vegas, Nev., Ryan Eric Bernard of Mt. Vernon, Ill., Ian Scott Bernard, DMD, FAGD, SSG, of Linville, and Philip Michael Bernard and wife, Vincy, of Manassas; grandchildren, Evan, Sabrina, Kaleb, Thomas (TJ), Grace, Abigail, and Tabitha, and many other family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Bernard was preceded in death by his siblings, Paul Lee Bernard and Jerry Dean Bernard.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at McMullen Funeral Home Chapel, with military rites by the Dayton American Legion Post 27. The family will receive friends the hour before the service, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org/donate.
Online condolences may be to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
