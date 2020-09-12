Larry DeWayne Jessee, Sr., 75, of Elkton, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at VCU Medical Center in Richmond, Virginia.
He was born Sept. 28, 1944, in Lebanon, Virginia, and was the son of the late Ellis and Lucy Warner Jessee. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman; he had worked for Merck doing construction and then went on to work and retire from Valley Block.
On June 21, 1985, he married Bonnie Shifflett, who survives along with children, Larry DeWayne Jessee Jr., Wesley DeWayne Jessee, Kenny Morris, Jeffrey Morris, Catherine Jessee Reed, Lisa Morris, Janet Morris, Sandy Denman; seventeen grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three sisters and a brother.
Services will be private and held at a later time.
Online condolences can be shared at www.kygers.com.
