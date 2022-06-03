Larry Edward ‘Bo’ McLaughlin Jr.
Larry Edward (Bo) McLaughlin Jr., 56, of Mount Sidney, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Shenandoah Nursing Home in Fishersville.
Larry was born in Harrisonburg on Oct. 10, 1965, a son of Christine Mae (Stickley) Edwards and Larry McLaughlin.
On Oct. 14, 1989, he was united in marriage to Sharon Shockey, who survives.
Larry worked for Miller/Coors in the parts supply department. He was an avid outdoorsman who liked any activity that was in the outdoors, especially loved to hunt, fish and trap.
In addition to his wife and parents, Larry is survived by two children; daughter, Bianca Rae McLaughlin, and son, Blake Lee McLaughlin, both of Mount Sidney; brother, Bryan Kelly McLaughlin and wife, Kristen, of Harold, Ky.; and stepfather, Gary Edwards.
Services will be private.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.