Larry Eugene Cook Sr.
Larry Eugene Cook Sr., 79, of Bridgewater, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at his home. He was born in Rockingham County on April 1, 1941, and was a son of the late John Wilbur and Minnie Bell (Thomson) Cook.
Larry was a member of Spring Creek Church of the Nazarene. He was an avid fan of the Baltimore Orioles, enjoyed hunting and fishing and helped form, played and coached the Montezuma Braves in the RCBL. He was a member of the Montezuma Ruritan Club.
On Oct. 7, 1972, he was united in marriage to Virginia Ann (Shirk) Cook.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his six children, Larry Eugene Cook Jr. and wife, Cynthia, of Dayton, Lacinda Wine and husband, James, of Bridgewater, Lora Holcomb and husband, Gene, of Bridgewater, Lucas Eric Cook and wife, Ranita, of Mount Solon, Roberta Keppel and husband, Gary, of Harrisonburg and Paul Eugene Cook and fiancee’, Jody, of Bridgewater; two sisters, Loretta Altizer and husband, Rich, of Weyers Cave and Edith Sue Cave of Bridgewater; and his brother, Keith Cook and wife, Patty, of Bridgewater. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; his dog, Jaycee; and his caregiver, LeaAnn Holloway.
He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Mattie Keppel; one sister, Virginia Rexrode; and three brothers, Steve Cook, Leo Cook and John Waldo Cook.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Spring Creek Church of the Nazarene with The Rev. Tony Martin and Pastor Tina Nelson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Solon Fire and Rescue Squad, 86 Emmanuel Church Road, Mount Solon, VA 22843.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
