Larry Francis Long, 70, of New Market, Va., died at home on Aug. 20, 2021.
He was born Dec. 30, 1950, in Harrisonburg, Va., to Clarence William (Jim) Long Sr. and Frances Mullen Long. Larry grew up in New Market, graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School and attended Steed College in Tennessee before returning home to live in New Market for the remainder of his life.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Carolyn French Long; by his children and their spouses: Matthew Long, Adam and Lisa Long, Emma and Brooks Garber, and Taylor Long; and by his grandsons: Francis Long, Brooks Garber and Pierson Garber. He is also survived by his brother, Allan Long and his wife, Nancy, and by his sisters-in-law, Sandra Long and Sadonna Long. He is survived, too, by his mother-in-law, Marian French, and by his brothers-and sisters-in-law: Marian (DeeDee) and William Logan, Douglas and Shirley French, Martin and Fabiana French, Christina and Alfred Price, William and Anne French, Shelley and Peter Schechtel, Amy and Stephen Barbour, and Timothy French, as well as by the extended Long and French families.
He was preceded in death by his parents; by his brothers, C.W. (Billy) Long Jr. and Stephen Long Sr.; by his father-in-law, Douglas French Sr.; and by his grandson, Noah Long.
Fiercely independent, unconventional and a master at telling jokes (the bawdier the better), Larry took on life’s challenges with determination, humor and skill. He raised turkeys, and directed the renovation of an 18th century stone farmhouse that became his family’s home. His love of aviation, of the family farm and of the Valley was unreserved, his love for his children unconditional. He was also good to his friends, always there when needed. He could fix just about anything mechanical or electrical, leaving others feeling that they could do it, too. With his plain-spoken, unabashed take on life, Larry made them laugh out loud, and for that gift they are grateful to have known him.
A celebration of Larry’s life will be held at Reformation Lutheran Church in New Market at 2 p.m. this coming Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, followed by a reception at the home of Wayne and Beverly Butterfield, 7872 Smith Creek Road, New Market. Those who attend are asked to respect the current guidelines to avoid the spread of COVID. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Larry’s memory, either to the Jason A. Long Flight to Success Fund at the Shenandoah Community Foundation, P.O. Box 31, Woodstock VA 22664: https://shenandoahcommunityfoundation.org/donate-now/ ; or to Angel Flight MidAtlantic, 4620 Haygood Road, Suite 1, Virginia Beach, VA 23455: https://www.angelflightmidatlantic.org/donate
Online condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
