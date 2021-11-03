Larry Franklin Eppard
Larry Franklin Eppard, 79, of Elkton, passed away Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Eppard was born Sept. 27, 1942, in Greene County, and was a son of the late Carson and Arbutus Breeden Eppard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Johnny and Jimmy Eppard, and two sisters, Hilda Shifflett and Helen Dunivan.
Larry worked at Walker Manufacturing for many years as a laborer. He enjoyed hunting, hiking, and being outside mowing or cutting wood with his brothers.
On June 29, 1975, he married Gloria Faye Roach Eppard, who survives.
Also surviving are his son, Larry Alan Eppard and wife, Candy, of Elkton; daughters, Deborah Massey and husband, Eric, of Bridgewater and Peggy Sue Hensley and husband, Lynn, of Lacey Spring; brothers, Melvin Eppard, Alton Eppard and friend, Brenda, Carl Eppard, Danny Eppard and Galen Eppard; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren to include special great-granddaughter, Natalie McFadden, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastors Tony Hiles and Anthony Roach officiating. Interment will follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.