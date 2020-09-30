Larry Gorden Young
Larry Gorden Young, 77, of Stanley, Va., died Sept. 28, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
The funeral will be held Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Leake’s Chapel Church of the Brethren, where visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
