Larry Gregory Meadows, 62, of Elkton passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Mr. Meadows was born Oct. 29, 1957, in Harrisonburg, and was the son of Ernest and Irene Morris Meadows, both of Elkton. Mr. Meadows was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved to camp and spend time with family and friends. He had worked at Waco Corp. in Harrisonburg for many years.
Besides his parents, he is survived by a brother, Donald “Peanut” Meadows and wife, Debbie, of Elkton; sisters, Barbara Gregory, Sharon Breeden and husband, Gary, Vicki Shifflett and husband, Roger, Debbie Meadows, Tammy Breeden and husband, Jeff, and Amanda Meadows, all of Elkton; longtime companion, Roberta Ware of Staunton; numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton, with Pastors Ronald Spencer and Andrew Spencer officiating. Mr. Meadows is at the Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton, where friends may call from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
Memorial gifts may be made to Kings Daughters Rehabilitation Center, C/O Roberta Ware, 1410 North Augusta St., Staunton, VA 24401.
Please wear a mast to protect yourself and others.
Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
