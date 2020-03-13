Larry Lee Lloyd, 74, a resident of Singers Glen, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Mr. Lloyd was born on Jan. 16, 1946, in Rockingham County, and was the son of the late Roy Lee and Ogretta Lou Carr Lloyd. He was a lifelong dairy farmer and John Deere enthusiast. He enjoyed playing softball for many years and taking bus tours. He was a member of Mt. Zion Church of the Brethren and attended Spring Creek Church of the Nazarene.
Surviving is his wife, Nancy Dove Lloyd; four children, Kevin Lloyd and wife, Susan, of Singers Glen, Melinda Ritchie and husband, Ed, of Linville, Mark Lloyd of Rockingham, and Steven Lloyd and wife, Tina, of Rockingham; a sister, Catherine Arehart and husband, Ronald, of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Dustin Lloyd, Derek Lloyd and wife, Taylor, Micah Lloyd, Benjamin Lloyd, Austin Ritchie, Logan Ritchie, Michael Carr, and Jebediah Lloyd; great-grandchild, Brennan Lloyd; step grandchildren, Cody Polk and wife, Jenna, Britny Polk, and step great-grandchildren, Parker Litten and Oliver Polk.
Pastor Steven Lloyd will conduct a graveside service on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Singers Glen Cemetery.
The casket will be closed and there will be no viewing or visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Singers Glen Volunteer Rescue Squad, PO Box 373, Singers Glen, VA 22850.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
