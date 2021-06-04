Larry Milton Dofflemyer, 86, of Shenandoah, passed away June 1, 2021, in Elkton. Mr. Dofflemyer was born Oct. 5, 1934, in Burlington, N.C., to the late Kenzie Barrett and Grace Elizabeth Thompson Dofflemyer.
He was a graduate of Elkton High School and Elon College and received his Master’s Degree at the University of Virginia and was a longtime member of the Bethel United Church of Christ near Elkton. He was recently voted into the Valley Baseball League Hall of Fame as a player for the Elkton Blue Sox and as a manager of the Shenandoah Indians, where he won three pennants and three Valley League Championships, and was elected to the Nelson County High School Hall of Fame.
He coached and taught various sports in Madison, Nelson, Shenandoah, Albemarle and Page County High Schools for over 30 years. He refereed and umpired for the Virginia High School league for many years. Larry never had a losing season in high school baseball. He coached numerous players who went on to play in the major league including, Wayne Comer and Tommy Toms and Tom Brookens.
Larry was a member of the National Rifle Association, Loyal Order of Moose, Virginia State High School Coaches Association and the National High School Coaches Association. He was chosen High School Baseball Coach of the year in Virginia, 1980, one of seven finalists for National High School Coach of the year.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Dofflemyer was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Luce Dofflemyer; a son, Lee Dofflemyer; a brother, Paul Dofflemyer; a brother-in-law, Gene Rhodes; and a daughter-in-law, Vicki Greene.
Mr. Dofflemyer is survived by sons, Skip Dofflemyer and companion, Karla, of Shenandoah, Raymond Dofflemyer and wife, Tina, of Elkton, Scott Dofflemyer and wife, Roxanne, of Shenandoah; sisters, Wanda Dalton and husband, James, of North Carolina, Pamley Rhodes of Elkton; grandchildren, Eric Sours, Brandon Dofflemyer, Ryan Dofflemyer, R.J. Dofflemyer, Tanner Dofflemyer, John Dofflemyer, Jacob Dofflemyer; three great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; special friend, Sylvia Helms; brothers-in-law, John Luce and Bill Hibler; sister-in-law, Virginia Kirk, and many, many friends.
There will be no visitation and burial will be private.
Pastor Dan Bassett and Pastor Doug Gochenour will conduct a memorial service 3 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Bethel United Church of Christ near Elkton.
Services entrusted to Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton where friends may call.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Bethel United Church of Christ, 2451 Bethel Church Road, Elkton, VA 22827, Shenandoah Fire Department, 201 Pennsylvania Ave., Shenandoah, VA 22849 or Shenandoah Rescue Squad, 544 4th St., Shenandoah, VA 22849.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
