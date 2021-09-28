Larry “Whiskers” Nelson Payne, 67, a resident of Rockingham, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mr. Payne was born April 25, 1954, in Rockingham County and was a son of Malily “Mae” Weaver Payne and the late Nelson Elwood Payne.
He retired in 2011 from Graham Packaging. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, and spending time at his cabin in Cumberland County, Va. He never met a stranger, loved people and was a special paw-paw to his grandson.
On Sept. 16, 1973, he married Brenda Sue Sheffer Payne, who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Gregory “Squirrel” Payne and his companion, Melissa Atkins, Scott “Four Toes” Allen Payne, all of Linville; siblings, Terry Payne and wife, Tina, of Bridgewater, Carlene Frazier and husband, Roger, of Elkton; grandchildren, Dakota “Bubba” Lee Payne, Bethany Lam, Bradley Lam; mother-in-law, Janet Sheffer of Rockingham; sister-in-law, Debbie Armstrong; and brothers-in-law, George Sheffer Jr. and Eddie Sheffer.
Pastor Scott Harris will conduct a funeral service Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
