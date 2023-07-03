Larry Oliver ‘Baseball’ Cupp
Larry Oliver “Baseball” Cupp, 72, of Midlothian, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 29, 2023.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee Arey and Ina Louise Tolley Cupp. Larry is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Annette Ferguson Cupp; son, Mark Harold Cupp, his wife, Laura; grandson, Oliver; brother, Dale Lee Cupp and his wife, Sandy; along with many nieces and nephews.
Larry graduated from Fort Defiance High School in the Class of 1969. He graduated from Randolph Macon College, where he played baseball and received a degree in history. He was a standout player for the Clover Hill Bucks in the Rockingham County Baseball League, one of the oldest baseball leagues in the country. He was well known for his amazing memory of history and sports trivia; he could recite specific historical events for any day of any year. He was an avid collector of baseball cards and amassed a large library of history and sports books.
He loved his Sunday School classes and was a member of Bethany Place Baptist Church and had a fondness for the people of Hardy Central Baptist Church. Larry was a sales associate at Sam Dell Chrysler Plymouth, Chesterfield Dodge, Petersburg Ford, Brown’s, and retired from Whitten Brothers in April.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Hardy Central Baptist Church, 4655 Darbytown Road, Henrico, VA 23231. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. with a reception to follow. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 10, 2023, at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 417 Salem Church Road, Mount Sidney, VA 24467 with a reception to follow.
