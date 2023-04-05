Larry Randolph Baugher
Larry Randolph Baugher, 75, of Elkton, passed away April 2, 2023, in Harrisonburg, Va. Larry was born Jan. 31, 1948, in Harrisonburg and was the son of the late Randolph and Elva Marie May Baugher.
Larry lived in the Elkton area all of his life and was a 1966 graduate of Elkton High School. He was a member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Elkton and a charter member of the Elkton Progressive Improvement Committee. He was a well-known Elkton historian and shared his photographs of the Elkton area for many years, taking thousands of photos. He was an avid collector of many things and enjoyed antiquing and yard sales. He worked at Sperry Marine Systems and Crouse-Hinds Electrical for a number of years and retired from RR Donnelley after 32 years of service.
He is survived by his wife, Virgie Cardin Baugher; son, Michael Baugher and girlfriend, Christy Atkins; daughter, Aimee Templeton and husband, Robert; grandchildren, Ashleigh and Kaylee Templeton, Evan Atkins; and many close friends.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with the Rev. Jimmy Kite officiating. Those wishing to pay their respects may visit Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton on Wednesday, April 5, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Burial will be private. The casket will remain closed.
Memorial gifts may be made to “Meals on Wheels”, c/o Evangelical UMC, 513 East Spotswood Ave., Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
