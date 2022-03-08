Larry Richard Huffman, 79, of Singers Glen, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mr. Huffman was the second of five sons of Warren and Elva Huffman. Larry is survived by his wife, Susan Dove Huffman of Singers Glen; son, Larry R. Huffman of Las Vegas, Nev.; daughter, Shari Payne and husband, Craig, of Dayton; grandsons, Christopher Payne and wife, Cierra, of Mount Sidney and Joshua Payne of Dayton; brothers, Jim Huffman and wife, Tracy, of Greensboro, Ga., Roger Huffman and wife, Fran, of Pensacola, Fla., Bruce Huffman and wife, Cathy, of Rocky Mount, Va., and David Huffman and wife, Susan, of Harrisonburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Larry was an active member of Donovan Memorial United Methodist Church in Singers Glen where he served as Chairman of Administrative Council, taught Sunday School for over 30 years, and was president of the United Methodist Men. Larry was a longtime educator, teaching sixth grade at Elkton Elementary School and serving as Principal of Plains Elementary and Lacey Spring Elementary Schools. After retiring, Larry was an adjunct professor at James Madison University for 19 years. He was educated in Champaign, Ill. Public Schools, the University of Illinois, Bridgewater College and James Madison University. He was a member of PDK and a number of other education-related organizations.
Larry enjoyed collecting paper memorabilia and had many auto-related hobbies. He was a member of Tri-County region and Waynesboro-Staunton Region Antique Automobile Clubs of America. He edited the Tri-County newsletter for over 40 years. He was a license plate collector and a member of the Automobile License Plate Club and a 50-year member of the Singers Glen Ruritan Club where he served in a number of offices as well as Ruritan Zone Governor, District Governor, and National Director.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Donovan Memorial United Methodist Church. The family will greet friends from 1:15 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service in the Fellowship Hall and following the service in the sanctuary.
Burial will be held privately.
Friends may visit McMullen Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 9, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. The family will not be present.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Donovan Memorial United Methodist Church, PO Box 3, Singers Glen, VA 22850.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
