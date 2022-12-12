Larry Russell Derrer, 78, passed away Dec. 3, 2022, at his home in Rockingham, Va. Larry was born June 30, 1944, in Harrisonburg and was a son of the late Martin Edward and Mary Virginia Taylor Derrer.
Larry lived his entire life in the Harrisonburg area. On July 18, 1964, he married Linda Fay Furr, who preceded him in death Sept. 13, 2017.
Larry was employed as a technician for Merck and Co., from which he retired. He was known for his knowledge of the Civil War and was a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
Surviving are his son, Michael Shannon Derrer and fiancée, Rachel Massengill; brother, Leonard Derrer and wife, Carolyn; brother-in-law, Richard Burkholder; sister, Patricia Griffin; and three grandchildren, Colton, Emily and Grace Derrer.
In addition to his parents and wife, Larry was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth and Richard Derrer and a sister, Beverly Schaeffer.
A memorial gathering will take place in downtown Harrisonburg at a date yet to be determined. Interment will be private at Keezletown Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s or ALS Association.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.