Larry Russell Derrer, 78, passed away Dec. 3, 2022, at his home in Rockingham, Va. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, from 4-6 p.m. at Capital Ale House at 41 Court Square. Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
Larry Russell Derrer
