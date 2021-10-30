Larry Strickler Harpine
Larry Strickler Harpine, 76 of Rockingham, Va., passed away Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
He was born Aug. 13, 1945, in New Market, to the late Milton Isaac and Margaret Strickler Harpine.
Larry was a computer consultant for Stonewall Technology in Verona. He was a member of Mount Zion Lutheran Church in New Market, and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.
Surviving is one daughter, Angie Sovany and husband, Paul, of Raleigh, N.C.; one son, Steve Harpine and wife, Amie, of Broadway; grandchildren, Mackenzie Kinney, Michaela Loving, James Loving, Elizabeth Loving, Maggie Sovany, Luci Harpine, Joey Sovany; one great-grandchild, Rawley Loving; two sisters, Nina Golladay of New Market, and June Shirkey and husband, Jim, of Timberville; one brother, Allen “Bud” Harpine of New Market, and many loving nieces and nephews.
His siblings, Anna Sine, Hilda Shirkey, Louise Sine, Celia Miller, and Norma Jean Murphy, preceded him in death.
Pastor Debra Dukes will conduct a memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Mount Zion Lutheran Church. The body was cremated.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shepherd’s Hands, C/O Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 1600 Ridge Road, New Market, VA 22844.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
