Larry Warren Sams
Larry Warren Sams, 62, of Harrisonburg, passed away May 1, 2020, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville. Larry was born Oct. 7, 1957, in Bath County, and was a son of the late James H. Sams Sr. and Brownie Loan Sams.
Larry loved the outdoors, was an avid hunter, and enjoyed camping and riding his motorcycle. He was a devoted husband, brother and father who will be greatly missed by those who loved him.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Summer Sams; brother, James H. “Buddy” Sams Jr.; and a sister, Wanda Sams Kelley.
Larry is survived by his wife, Gina Good Sams; a son, Ryan Morris of Broadway; a daughter, Sara Morris of Harrisonburg; a brother, Gregory A. Sams, and a sister, Janice Sams Shannon and husband, Kenneth.
All services will be private.
Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
