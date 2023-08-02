Larry Wayne “Pops” Kite, 64, of Harrisonburg, passed away July 28, 2023, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center with his beloved sisters by his side.
Larry was born Feb. 28, 1959, in Keezletown, Va. He was the youngest of six, born to his late parents, Joseph Phillip “J.P.” Kite and Madeline Virginia Dean Kite. He spent the majority of his adolescence residing in the McGaheysville area, where he developed a lifelong love for the outdoors, including being an avid fisherman and hunter. Mr. Kite graduated from Montevideo High School in Penn Laird, Va., the last class to do so. He went on to become and remain a fleet specialist within the commercial tire distribution industry.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jean Smith Kite, with whom he celebrated his 25th wedding anniversary with briefly before her death on March 24, 2010. The two were married on Valentine’s Day in 1985 in McGaheysville.
The couple share three surviving children, a beautiful daughter, Alicia Kite-Barbour, of Charlottesville, Va.; devoted identical twin sons, Jeremy Kite and Justin Kite, both of Harrisonburg, Va. “Pops” as he was affectionately known as largely throughout the community also inherited several “bonus children” with a special emphasis on his bonus daughters, Caroline Nelson, Ebonnie Richardson, Jessica Stroop, and Paige Washington, along with numerous others he impacted the lives of. In chronological order, Larry was a baby brother to his surviving siblings, sisters, the matriarchal Frances Ann Shifflett, and late husband Mr. Fonda Shifflett of Elkton, Va., the resilient Mrs. Shelby Stroop, and husband, who was a very special brother-in-law, Mr. Larry Stroop, of McGaheysville, Va., and the charismatic Betty Jo Dean, and dear brother-in-law, Bobby Dean, of Penn Laird, Virginia; one brother, the incomparable Joe Lee Kite, of McGaheysville, Va. and his late wife, Belinda.
Larry was preceded in death, by his adoring sister, Linda Faye Shifflett of Elkton, Va.
Larry’s legacy will continue through his four grandchildren, two grandsons, his undisputed pride and joy and eldest grandson, Tayvon Deandre Covington, who he played a significant role in raising, and youngest grandchild, Dash Barbour, his two granddaughters, the star athlete, Terrya Shifflett, and the sweet Jayla Kite. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews that were a joy to him.
A memorial service will be conducted at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the family to assist with final expenses.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
