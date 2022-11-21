Larry Wine Fadley, 65, of Fairfax, Va., departed his earthly life peacefully at his home on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, after a long and valiant battle with cancer.
Larry was born on March 12, 1957, in Harrisonburg, Va., the son of V. Lonnie (Farmer) Fadley and Mildred Wine Fadley, both deceased.
Larry will be missed dearly by his family and many friends whom we wish to thank for their love and unending support in recent months. He was a huge fan and follower of George Jones and Loretta Lynn and never wanted to miss a Nothin Fancy Concert. Larry was known as a friend to many and a stranger to none.
Larry graduated from Broadway High School, Class of 1977. He went on to attend Massanutten Vocational Technical Center in Harrisonburg and Triplett Business & Technical Institute in Mount Jackson.
He moved to Northern Virginia in 1985, where he worked for various corporations as a Building Engineer until his retirement in 2017.
Larry is survived by his devoted wife of 27 years, Barbara Fadley (Johnston) of Harrisburg, Pa. He also leaves behind three siblings: Judy Golladay (Frank), Jane Phillips, and Dorothy Dellinger (Roger); nine nieces and nephews to include godson, Danny; and 11 great-nieces and nephews. Larry was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Charlie Phillips. He also leaves behind three sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law.
Larry was a lifelong member of St. Luke’s UCC County Line in Timberville, Va.
A visitation will be held at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway, Va. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, 6:30-8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be conducted by Mr. Neil Summers on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke’s County Line UCC, 107 Short Lane, Timberville, Va. Burial will follow in the church’s cemetery nearby.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to St. Luke's United Church of Christ General Fund, P.O. Box 1126, Timberville, VA 22853 or to St. Luke's United Church of Christ Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 1126, Timberville, VA 22853.
