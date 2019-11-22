LaRue “Bitsy” Eddins Saufley, 92, formerly of Weyers Cave and Grottoes, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Bridgewater Retirement Community. She was born July 8, 1927, in Augusta County, daughter of Tallie M. Eddins and Bessie Byers Eddins.
She graduated from Middle River High School in Weyers Cave. On Aug. 3, 1947, LaRue married Paul M. Saufley of Grottoes, who preceded her in death.
She was also preceded in death by sister, Alda; brothers, Jim, Mutt, Eddie and Bill; son, Samuel P. Saufley; grandson, Luke S. Saufley and nephew, Eddie Saufley.
Left to cherish her memory are numerous family members, including her daughter, Gail S. Higgins (Frank) of Covington; grandson, Ryan Higgins (Liane) of Charlotte, N.C.; granddaughter, Laura Hittie (Zac) of Harrisonburg; grandson, Erik Saufley (Mary Jo) of Grottoes; grandson, Nicholas Saufley (Robert) of Staunton; daughter-in-law, Debra Huffman of Harrisonburg; great-grandchildren, Madeline and Dean Higgins of Charlotte, N.C.; numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, and family friend, Pat Wade.
Bitsy was an incredibly hard worker, holding various jobs over the years and retired from ASR. She never appeared to be idle; she was an exceptional cook and baker, hosting many family meals at her home. She enjoyed gardening and took great pride in maintaining a beautiful yard and home. She loved to sew, making clothing for her children/grandchildren and quilts for family. Although she was often reserved, she was very witty. She deeply loved her family.
One of the biggest things that stands out to her family and friends was her faith. Bitsy was a lifelong and charter member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Weyers Cave, Va. Despite the trials of life, loss, and declining health, she persevered and was faithful until the end. She leaned on her Lord, praised Him, and was a true example of a Christian.
The family would like to thank everyone who has been a part of her life, those who have supported her family, and the staff of Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Visitation will be held at Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave, Va., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. A celebration of life service will be held at Bethany United Methodist Church in Weyers Cave on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at 2 p.m. followed by interment at Naked Creek Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, 3700 Lee Highway, Weyers Cave, VA 24486.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyweyerscave.com.
