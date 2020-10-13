Laura Anne Benschoter Neill
Laura Anne (Benschoter) Neill, 67, of Dayton, Va., formerly of Wayne, Ohio, passed away Sept. 30, 2020, at Augusta Health Medical Center in Fishersville, Va.
Laura was born Aug. 4, 1953, in Wayne, Ohio, to Genetta E. (Garner) Benschoter and the late Vernon R. Benschoter Sr. Laura married Alvin B. Curtis Jr. in 1971 and they were married 14 years. Laura married Gary W. Neill in 1985 and he survives.
Laura is survived by her mother, Genetta, of Wayne; sister, Diana Dibling, of Fostoria; children, Alvin “Jake” Curtis III of Fostoria and Sarah Curtis of Upper Sandusky; grandchildren, Abigail Curtis of Fostoria, Brianna Jennings and Regan Jennings, both of Upper Sandusky, and Lilly Hawkins of Upper Sandusky.
She was preceded in death by her father and her brother, Vernon R. Benschoter Jr.
Laura was a 1971 Elmwood graduate. She enjoyed cooking, cake decorating, tatting, was an animal enthusiast and believed that there was always something to be thankful for.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home & Crematory in Harrisonburg, Va. Burial will be private.
Memorials gifts can be made to the animal charity of your choice.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
