Laura Balser Breeden, 75, formerly of Shenandoah, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan., 22, 2021, at Life Care Center of New Market, Va.
Mrs. Breeden was born Aug., 24, 1945 in Harrisonburg, Va., and was the daughter of the late Raymond and Hester Balser Sr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Raymond Balser Jr. and one sister, Katherine Hummel.
On June 20, 1964, she married Johnny E. Breeden Sr., who preceded her in death on Nov. 26, 1985.
Laura was a member of Evangelical United Methodist in Elkton.
Laura leaves behind her four children, Johnny Breeden Jr. and wife, Beth, of Stanley, Ruth Sonifrank and husband, Nelson, of Timberville, Patricia Ross and husband, Greg, of Florida, and Jeffrey Breeden and wife, LeeAnne, of Elkton; a brother, Samuel Balser and wife, Linda, of Timberville; a sister, Mary Rinker of Bridgewater; a very special sister-in-law, Barbara Lam Balser, of Elkton; twelve grandchildren; five great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A private burial will be held at Rest Haven Cemetery in Shenandoah. There will be no viewing or visitation at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be made at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
