Laura Carroll Butler, age 57, died peacefully in the presence of her loving husband on Aug. 17, 2023, at her home of 18 years in Luray, Va., after her courageous battle with cardiac sarcoidosis.
Laura was born Dec. 1, 1965, in Bethesda, Md. She graduated from Central High School in Woodstock, Va., Class of 1983, and continued on to graduate from Shepherd College in Shepherdstown, W.Va. Laura had worked at James Madison University for nine years, while for the last four years simultaneously pursuing her Master’s Degree.
Laura is survived by her husband, Charles "Chuck" Butler Jr.; two sons, Charles "Trip" Butler III and Thomas Butler; and her sister and brother-in-law, Heather and Kevin Ford.
Laura was a loving and incredibly supportive wife, mother and sister. She was happily married for 32 years and was an incredible mother to her two sons, showing unconditional love and support.
Laura wrote and self published a book, “The Price of a Pearl,” a historical fiction romance which was a finalist for the 2015 Holt Medallion Award of Merit for the Best First Book from the Virginia Romance Writers Association.
Laura prided herself on taking care of others with an incredible motherly presence and instinct, through the raising of her two sons, working as a preschool teacher, teaching parenting classes, she was a school picture lady, PTA president, school youth mentor and in the social care system. Working with the students at JMU gave her great joy; making her feel positive about our future. She adopted countless animals that became loved family pets.
She was a shining example for her children through the adoption of animals, starting her own business Laura’s in Luray (a craft and knitting shop), and pursuing her Master's Degree. Laura believed in giving to others in need; she consistently gave blood to the American Red Cross. She grew her hair long and donated it to Locks of Love, a group that made wigs from human hair for people going through radiation or chemotherapy. She was a craft enthusiast who enjoyed making crafts for her family, friends and others. Once knitting scarves for every member of the LHS Cross Country Team. Laura never failed to give each time she passed a Salvation Army kettle, and every year she adopted someone from an Angel Tree. After both sons joined the military, she joined Blue Star Moms to support the parents of other service personal.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in her name to the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research, 320 West Ohio St., Suite 300, Chicago, IL 60654 or to the Pauley Heart Center at VCU, 1200 East Marshall St., Richmond, VA 23298.
