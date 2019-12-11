Laura Litten Hinkle
Laura Litten Hinkle, 83, of Timberville, Va., passed away Dec. 10, 2019, at Life Care Center of New Market. Laura was born Feb. 20, 1936, in Shenandoah County to the late Dallas and Velda Wine Litten.
She was a seamstress at Metro Pants in Harrisonburg and was a member of Broadway Baptist Church.
On June 14, 1954, she married Elmo G. Hinkle, who preceded her in death June 28, 2014.
Surviving are one daughter, Karen Hoover and husband, Chris, of Broadway; one son, Kevin Hinkle and wife, Beverly, of Timberville; four grandchildren, Aaron Hoover and wife, Brittney, of New Market, Phillip Hoover of Mooresville, N.C., Veronica Hinkle of Timberville and Ian Hinkle and wife, Alyssa, of Rockingham; one great-granddaughter, Ruth Ann Hinkle of Rockingham; and nine siblings, Jim Litten of Lynchburg, Evelyn Yount and Charles Litten, both of Chesapeake, Roy Litten, Randy Litten and Teresa McInturf, all of Mount Jackson, Sandra Litten of Virginia, Mary Estep of Broadway and Jerry Litten of Mount Jackson
Three siblings preceded her in death, Norma Will, Beverly Allen Litten and Larry Litten.
Pastor Donnie Owen will conduct a funeral service 2 p.m. Friday at Broadway Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA, P.O. Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
