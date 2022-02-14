Laurel Anne Mearns Burcham, 73, of Massanutten, Va., passed away Feb. 11, 2022, at Bellaire at Stone Port in Harrisonburg. Born Jan. 5, 1949, in Providence, R.I., she was the daughter of the late Col. George and Helen (Fitton) Mearns. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Mackie Keith Burcham in 2015.
As the daughter of a career Army officer, Laurel grew up traveling extensively with her family, attending school in Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Germany, and Maryland. She graduated high school in 1966 from Duval High School in Lanham, Md. while living in Bowie, Md. with her family. She attended the University of Rhode Island, graduating in 1970. She attended Ball State University, in Muncie, Ind. and American University in D.C. to pursue graduate studies.
She was employed for many years with the Office of Personnel Management and retired, along with her husband, Mackie, to the Shenandoah Valley, where they were members of Harrisonburg First Church of the Nazarene. Laurel was committed to her church, her family and her dogs. She enjoyed her “Hookers” knitting group, her “Sisters” girlfriend lunch group, sharing her dogs (trained as therapy dogs) with the Sunnyside Retirement Community, and playing Words-with-Friends with her sister.
While living in Alexandria, Va. and working in D.C., she and Mackie were members of the Capital Church, where she was active in the choir and sang at the Easter sunrise service at the Lincoln Memorial more than once. She always loved singing and music. She and Mackie also regularly entertained their church family with waffles at their home after Sunday services.
She and Mackie enjoyed traveling and getting away on special occasions to The Inn at Little Washington, where they celebrated many anniversaries and birthdays.
Surviving are three sisters, Pamela Chapdelaine of Rockford, Ill., Jeri Mearns (formerly of Mill Valley, Calif.) and Barbara Sanders (formerly of Durham, Conn.), both now living on Kiawah Island, S.C.; three nieces and one nephew.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Jim Harrison and Pastor Joseph officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Nazarene, 1871 Boyers Road, Rockingham, VA 22801,
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
