Laurie Ann Randel, 67, of Broadway Virginia died March 12, 2023 at Sentara hospital.
She was born July 24, 1955 to Hazel and George Pittius. Laurie was a writer, teacher, and mother of three.
Laurie was a stay-at-home mother who homeschooled her three children. She worked as a housekeeper for several years before becoming a caregiver to her husband. Laurie loved God, her family and her two cats. She enjoyed going for drives, watching the birds at her window, and listening to Christian music.
She was married to Dick Randel who preceded her in death February 2, 2013.
Surviving are her three children April McAlister and son-in-law, Harlan, her son, Aaron Randel and daughter-in-law Kohla. Her youngest son, Brent Randel. She has three grandchildren Michael & Jeremy Morris. Sway Nicole Randel and three step grandsons Sami, Ronko and Romi Saleh. She has two surviving sisters, Janice Wesson, and Nancy McCalip, and two brothers, Michael and Pat Pittius. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her brother, David Pittius and her sister, Barbara and her husband, Eddie Ferrara.
There will be a memorial/celebration of life service at Cedar Run Church of the Brethren at 5 PM on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The address is 6436 Cedar Run Church Broadway, VA 22815.
Cards may be mailed to 10566 Phillips Store Road, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
