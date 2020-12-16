LaVonne Lena (Snyder) Garber
LaVonne Lena (Snyder) Garber, 82, wife of Reverend William Henry “Bill” Garber of 291 Sellers Lane, Broadway, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Garber was born in Augusta County, Virginia on June 23, 1938, a daughter of the late Kenneth Claude and Irene (Callison) Snyder.
LaVonne attended Cedar Grove Church of the Brethren and she was a homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren, and cooking.
Surviving in addition to her husband of sixty-five years, are three sons, Scott Garber and his wife Brenda of Staunton, Jeff W. Garber of Broadway, and Quintin M. Garber and his wife Donna of Quicksburg; four grandchildren, Kevin Garber and his friend Barbara Marshall, Jennifer Garber, Karrie Alley and her husband Jon, and Johnathan Garber; two great-grandchildren, Levi Alley and Annalise Alley; a sister, Treva S. Cupp of Verona; a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins, and special friends, James and Shirley Lafon, Wilda Ritchie, Pam Arbogast, and Dave and Debbie Sellers.
In keeping with Mrs. Garber’s wishes, a private graveside service will conducted at Thornrose Cemetery by Reverend George Bowers.
It is suggested for those desiring make memorial contributions to The Gideons International, c/o The Shenandoah County Camp, Post Office Box 793, Mount Jackson, VA 22842, Dabo’s All In Team Foundation, Post Office Box 1585, Clemson, SC 29633 or SONshine Ministries, Post Office Box 731, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, Virginia is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
