Lavonne Michelle Morris Knight, 48, a resident of Bridgewater, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mrs. Knight was born on Oct. 11, 1972, in Rockingham County, and was a daughter of Allen Spencer and Delyn Elaine Mathias Morris. She loved crafts and decorating for the changing seasons and holidays. She was active as a Girl Scout leader and took her troop to New York City. She loved her grandchildren and dogs.
On June 14, 1991, she married Travis Lee Knight, who preceded her in death on Oct. 4, 2021.
Surviving is her daughter, Brittany Nicole Knight Anderson and husband, William, of Dayton; brother, Randy Morris of Mount Solon; grandchildren, Mackenzie, Bodie, and Grace Anderson; father- and mother-in-law, Roger and Sharon Smith of Bridgewater, and a nephew, Ryan Morris.
Jerry Shiflet will conduct a memorial service on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. at The Brethren of Mountain Grove Church.
There will be no viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Brethren of Mountain Grove Church, 12769 3rd Hill Road, Fulks Run, VA 22830.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
