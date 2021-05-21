LaVonne Senger Swank
On Sunday, May 16, 2021, LaVonne Senger Swank, loving wife, mother, and friend, peacefully passed away at the age of 86 at her home in Viera, Fla.
Born LaVonne Ann Senger in July 1934, in Harrisonburg, Va., to Dewey C. and Maude V. Senger. She graduated from Harrisonburg High School, Class 1952, and later attended James Madison University.
In March of 1954, she married Roderick D. Swank from Edom, Va., a Communications Officer and Transport Pilot in the USAF, and together they raised five children. LaVonne enjoyed working many years as a tax preparer and loved spending time in the kitchen. LaVonne and Rod moved to the retirement community, Indian River Colony Club in Viera in 2001 and she has since enjoyed an active life, including volunteer activities at the Patrick USAFB legal office.
LaVonne is survived by her sister, Betty Fravel of Harrisonburg, Va.; her four sons, Raymond, Stephen, John David and Michael; eight grandchildren, Jennifer, Daniel, Zachary, Collin, Troy, Patrick, Melissa and Braden and four great-grandchildren, Jordan, Brian, Lucas and Hunter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rod; daughter, Gail; sister, Sally; and brother, Norlyn.
No public service is planned. LaVonne’s ashes will be interred with Rod’s at the Florida National Cemetery near Bushnell, Fla. at a future date after a private family gathering.
Beckman-Williamson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Viera location, is in charge of arrangements.
