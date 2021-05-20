LaVonne Senger Swank
On Sunday, May 16, 2021, LaVonne Senger Swank, from Harrisonburg, Va., peacefully passed away at the age of 86 at her home in Viera, Fla. LaVonne’s ashes will be interred with her late husband, Roderick, from Edom, Va., at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla. at a future date after a private family gathering.
Please visit www.beckman-williamson.com for arrangement details and to post tributes.
