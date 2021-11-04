Lawrence “Larry” A. Seekford--a father to many, a master mason, and a friend to all--died Oct. 30, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center, Harrisonburg, Va. surrounded by his children. He was 69.
Larry was born May 22, 1952, in Harrisonburg, Va., to Louise Mauck and Isaac Seekford. Larry attended Harrisonburg City schools throughout the eleventh grade. Larry had a successful career in masonry as a local master of brick and block construction. He was the owner of “Seeks Masonry” of Harrisonburg for many years. Most recently, he had continued his passion as a self-employed mason. Larry was most proud to share his passion of masonry with others and the beauty of his work around the community.
Larry is survived by his three children, Stephanie Reedy and spouse, Floyd, L. Christopher Seekford and his partner, Terri, as well as Bethany Landes and her spouse, Ken; bonus child, Laura Ford and her spouse, Randy; 12 grandchildren, Kierstin Reedy, Brenlee Reedy, Keairria Reedy, Devin Seekford, Kaylee Seekford, R. Bryce Jarrells, Madilyn Landes, Bryana Jarrells, Baylee Jarrells, Autumn Landes, Michael Ford and Dakota Ford; five great- grandchildren, Jaylan Pence, Serenity Ketrow, Navaeh Seekford, Westen Seekford and Harper Lee Seekford; four sisters, Barbara Stroop, Susie Warner, Linda May and Kay Orndorff, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Larry was preceded in death by parents and three brothers, Isaac Seekford, Donald Seekford and Terry Seekford; and two sisters, Betty Smith and Mary Batten.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life gathering on Nov. 5, 2021, at noon in Harrisonburg at Lindsey Funeral Home. Burial will be at Fellowship Community Cemetery. A meal will follow at AMVETS.
Condolences and memories may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
