Lawrence Allen Deavers, 77, of Broadway, died June 16, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
He was born April 28, 1946, in Harrisonburg and was a son of the late David R. and Velma Dove Deavers Jr.
He was the owner and an operator at Huffman Litter Service, Inc., where he had worked for over 60 years. He was a lifelong member of Cherry Grove United Methodist Church in Linville and was also a member of the New Market Eagles. Lawrence was a workaholic, loved driving 18 wheelers and was an avid motorcyclist. He was all about and loved his family.
On March 14, 1964, he married the former Bonnie Gay Hottinger, who preceded him in death May 4, 2017.
Surviving are two daughters, Melanie Deavers of Broadway and Kim Deavers of Keezletown; four grandchildren, Kara Parks and husband, Chris, of Broadway, Destiny Lawrence and husband, Brandon, of Verona, Nateya Murray of Bridgewater and Hunter Armentrout of Keezletown; six great-grandchildren, Zion Delgado, Dakota Lawrence, Shaniya Lawrence, Courtland Parks, RaeLee Lawrence and Bryson Parks; a special companion, Kay Shifflett; and a sister, Regina Nesselrodt, of Mount Solon.
The Rev. Debra Cline will conduct a funeral service Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Cherry Grove U.M.C. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
Friends may visit Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. to view and sign the guestbook.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cherry Grove United Methodist Church, 10459 Cherry Grove Road, Linville, VA 22834 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
