Lawrence Darr Knight, 80, a resident of Elkton, passed away Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mr. Knight was born June 19, 1941, and was a son of the late Ernest Sterile and Helen Virginia Hottinger Knight.
He was a hard worker, loved the outdoors, lawn parties, gathering up scrap metal and people.
Survivng are his children, Helen Virginia “Sissy” Knight of Elkton, Belinda Mercia and companion, Kevin Comer, of Shenandoah, Lawrence Knight of Elkton, Scott Knight and wife, Shawn, of Elkton, Leonard “Jr.” Reedy of Elkton and Sharon Knight of Bridgewater; siblings, Larry Knight, Ray Knight, Richard Knight and Jerry Knight; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Knight was preceded in death by his siblings, Nelson “Buddy” Knight, James “Jimmy” Knight and Michael Knight.
All services will be held privately.
There will be no viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.