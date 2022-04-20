Lawrence Davis “Sam” Gentry, 99, of Elkton, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Life Care Center of New Market. He was born Dec. 5, 1922, in Elkton, Va., to Samuel Austin Gentry and Margaret Davis Gentry.
He was a lifelong resident of Elkton. He graduated from Elkton High School in 1940. He was employed for 42 years at Merck & Co. in Elkton, retiring in 1984. He was longtime president of the International Chemical Workers Union Local 94 and also president of Merck Inter-Union Council, made up of six plants nationwide, for six years.
On July 3, 1947, he married Virginia Graham Gentry, who preceded him in death.
Survivors include a daughter, Martha L. Gentry, Virginia Beach; a son, Bill Gentry (Heidi), Grottoes; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Gentry, Virginia Beach; three grandchildren, Meredith Guzman, Erick Guzman and Ben Gentry; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Joseph C. Gentry; two brothers, Avis Gentry and Samuel Jennings Gentry; and two sisters, Katherine Gentry and Maxine Gentry Rosenberger.
From 1943-46, he served in the U.S. Army Air Corps 1521st Air Transport Command, stationed at Hickman Field, Hawaii.
He was a member of Elkton United Methodist Church for more than 60 years, where he held numerous positions including choir member, board of trustees and Sunday School teacher. He was a charter member of the Gooden Brothers VFW Post 9292, commander of the American Legion Post 222, and a member of the Elkton Lions since 1952, holding a significant number of leadership positions.
He was a voracious James Madison University sports fan.
The memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at Elkton United Methodist Church with the Rev. Debbie Powell officiating. At the request of the deceased and with the blessings of the family, the body was cremated.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Elkton United Methodist Church Building Fund.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.