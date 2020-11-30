Lawrence Edward “Bud” Warble, 66, of Harrisonburg, passed away Nov. 28, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
He was born in Harrisonburg on Aug. 2, 1954, and was a son of the late Dallas Leon and Betty Lee Taylor Warble.
Lawrence lived in the Harrisonburg and Richmond areas. He was employed with Riddleberger Brothers and was a member of the AMVETS Post 7, VFW Post No. 632, Harrisonburg Eagles No. 4150, Moose International and State officer with the Sons of AMVETS. He enjoyed karaoke, singing and had played in several bands.
On Jan. 25, 1974, he married the former Brenda Kay Kirby, who preceded him in death Oct. 22, 2008.
He is survived by a son, Lawrence E. “JR” Warble Jr. of Richmond; one grandson, Lawrence E. “JJ” Warble III of Richmond; a sister, Sheila Warble of Harrisonburg; a brother, Richard Allen Warble of Harrisonburg; numerous nieces and nephews; special friend, Jerry Johnson of Harrisonburg; and his dog niece, Luna.
Friends may visit 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, through Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens with Pastor Bill Marion officiating.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, P.O. Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
