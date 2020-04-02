Lawrence J. Getz
Lawrence Junior Getz, 91, passed away on March 31, 2020, at his home in Rileyville, Va. He was born Aug. 11, 1928, in Nokesville, Va., to his father, Lawrence Hobart Getz and mother, Dora Lee Getz.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dalton Luther Getz; and a sister, Mildred Getz Seal.
He married Sarah Lou (Livingston) Getz on Dec. 23, 1967, in Luray, Va.
He worked as a police officer for the Town of Luray for 26 years, a sergeant, as well as a security guard for Luray Caverns. He loved country music, singing and playing guitar. He lived life to the fullest by sharing stories with family and friends of his police and music days. He played music with Patsy Cline, Jimmy Dean and other country musicians.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah; his daughter, Karen Marchelle Richards, and Jeff Shenk; a granddaughter, Lindsey Marchelle Richards, and Bryan Barnes; and a grandson, Michael Blake Fox, and Emma Atkins. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date at the Page United Methodist Church. A private graveside service will be conducted.
