Lawrence “Larry” Allen Crawford, 73, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Sentara RMH. Mr. Crawford was born in Harrisonburg on Nov. 2, 1947, to the late George Allen and Reba Virginia Payne Crawford.
He took great pride in his work of setting monuments for over 40 years. He enjoyed spending time in nature at his cabin in Union Springs. He was an avid hunter.
Surviving are his children, Lori Peltonen (Gabriel Harper) of Singers Glen and Thomas Crawford of Linville; sibling, Charlotte Hill of Harrisonburg; sister-in-law, Jackie Crawford of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Evan Crawford, Taylor Crawford, Davis Peltonen and Abigael Peltonen; and a special cousin, Carolyn Eye.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Crawford.
A visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
A graveside service will be held Friday, Sept. 24, at 2:00 p.m. at Linville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hunters for the Hungry, P.O. Box 304, Big Island, VA 24526.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
