Lawrence “Larry” Stanley Leap, 75, of Harrisonburg, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.
Mr. Leap was born, Aug. 10, 1944, in Harrisonburg, and was the son of the late Lawrence Ludwell and Rachel Morris Leap.
Larry attended Montevideo High School. He worked in sales at J.O. Stickley and retired from Rockingham New Holland in Harrisonburg. His favorite pastimes were riding his motorcycle, watching the New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Steelers, and spending time with his dog, Molly.
He is survived by his long-time beloved partner, Barbara Golden of Mount Clinton; a brother, Charles “Charlie” Leap of Harrisonburg; two nieces, Shelley Leap and Amy Woodell and husband, Richard; a nephew, Ray Leap and wife, Susie, and several great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rosie Loster Leap.
A memorial service will be 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, with Pastor Glen Turner officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
