Lawrence “Larry” William Nichols, 61, of 316 Clearview Road, Luray, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
He was born on June 20, 1960, in Washington, D.C., and was a son of the late William Lee Nichols and Lucille Barnes Nichols Dowell.
Larry worked at F&K Auto Parts in Harrisonburg for 30 years. He was currently employed at Steve's Towing in Luray.
On July 1, 1985, he married Pamela June Sours Nichols, who survives.
Larry has a full sister, Lynn Oliver and husband, Jason Oliver of Star Tannery; two half brothers, Jason Dowell (deceased) and wife, Michelle Dowell of Stephens City and Jesse Dowell and wife, Jennifer Dowell of Fort Pierce, Fla.; two half sisters, Anna Dowell Dinello and husband, Steven Dinello of Stephens City and Sharla Nichols Bafia and husband, Robert Bafia of Vista, Calif.; his stepfather, Robert Dowell and wife, Lydia Dowell of Jamaica; his stepmother, Sandra Nichols of Paris, Tenn.; two brothers-in-law, Harlan Sours and wife, Cheryl Sours, and Rex Sours and wife, Mari Evelyn Sours, all of Luray; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Services are planned for a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.