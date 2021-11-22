Lawrence Smith Pugh, Jr., 81, of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.
He is survived by three daughters, Catherine McCrae, Debra Overstreet, Leisa Evick and a son, Anthony Pugh; three sisters, Nancy Earles, Carroll Buskirk, and Brenda Payne. He is also survived by grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater. The casket will be closed.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 at Christ Gospel Church in Dayton with Mark and Kristin Reese officiating. A graveside services will be held at Weaver's Church Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. with military honors by the Dayton American Legion Post #27.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors P.O. Box 758517 Topeka, KS 66675.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
