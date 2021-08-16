Leander V. “Lee” Miller, 85, of Elkton, passed away Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.
Mr. Miller was born Jan. 26, 1936, in Charm, Ohio, and was a son of the late John Henry and Emma (Schlabach) Miller.
Lee grew up in Hartville, Ohio, and spent two years in 1-W service in Flint, Mich., working for Goodwill Industries. His main occupation was home construction and he also farmed. Lee enjoyed serving the Lord in his home, church, in the Gideon’s ministry and traveling in the U.S.A. visiting his children in various states.
On Aug. 2, 1958, he married Eva S. Gerber, who survives.
Lee and Eva were the parents of five delightful children, Stephen, Gregory, Laurel, Cynthia, and Sondra; 10 wonderful grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Lee comes from a family of 11 siblings.
Our beloved son, Stephen, preceded him in death, along with one brother, three sisters, and a brother-in-law.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. at Dayton Mennonite Church in Dayton, Va. Burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to Gideon’s International, PO Box 265, Elkton, VA 22827 or at www.gideons.org.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
