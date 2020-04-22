Leathia Anne Pittman Fitzsimons, 80, formerly of Port Republic, went to be with her Lord April 20, 2020, at Accordius Health.
Leathia was born April 11, 1940, at her parents’ home in Port Republic. She was an only child of James and Anna Belle Pittman. As a young girl, she went to school in a one-room schoolhouse in Port Republic. She loved art, drawing, and all things in nature and attended Montevideo High School.
She was a lifetime member of Mt. Olive Brethren Church in Pineville, Va. She taught children Sunday School for a number of years and always helped with Vacation Bible School in the spring. Leathia loved to send out cards of faith, encouragement, and happy birthday to all she knew. Inside each card you may find notes of faith and love and sometimes you may find confetti in it.
Leathia is survived by her loving husband, who visited her every day for lunch while she was in the nursing home. Married Oct. 11, 1958, Leathia and David had four children, Melody Metzinger and husband, Thomas, Dawn Curro and husband, Russell, James Fitzsimons and Michael Fitzsimons. She was proud of her three grandchildren, Tara Koontz and husband, Grant, Natasha Curro and wife, Leah, and Chaseton Curro and great-grandson, Abel Thomas Koontz.
A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Olive Brethren Church Cemetery in Pineville with Dr. Fred Miller, pastor officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Olive Brethren Church, 2977 Pineville Road, McGaheysville, VA 22840; Alzheimer’s Association, 355 Rio Road W., Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901; or to Sentara RMH, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801, or you can visit https://sentaraupdates.com/donations/. to find out more ways that you can help and more ways to give.
