Lee Craig Stover, 52, of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023, at his residence.
Mr. Stover was born June 18, 1970, in Harrisonburg. Lee worked for several restaurants locally as a cook. He also lived in Nags Head, N.C., where he worked as a cook. Most recently, Lee worked alongside Mrs. Debra with Homeless Ministry at Asbury United Methodist Church. He loved to go fishing.
Lee is survived by his father, William “Bill” Stover and wife, Louise; stepfather, Robert Hume; his brother, Jeffrey Stover and wife, Amanda; nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Gaye Hume; and grandparents, Lurtie and Edith McDonald and Frank and Margaret Stover.
Pastor Glenn Bollinger will conduct a memorial service Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 4 p.m. at the Harrisonburg Chapel of Kyger Funeral Homes. Burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial contributions be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, c/o Homeless Ministry, 205 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
