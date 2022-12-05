Lee Jackson “Jack” Mills Sr., 78, of Edinburg, died Dec. 2, 2022, at his son’s residence in Broadway. He was born Nov. 5, 1944, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Joseph E. and Charlotte Armentrout Mills.
Jack worked at Whitesel Music for 12 years and retired from McElroy Metal Mill in Winchester. He was a member of the Moose Club and was an avid fisherman and hunter.
Surviving are two sons, Lee J. “Jackie” Mills Jr. (Michelle) of Broadway and Bruce A. Mills (Pam) of Broadway; one daughter, Melissa Parker (Jacob) of Bergton; his longtime companion, Marie D. Whited of Edinburg; two brothers, Buck Mills of Moorefield, W.Va., and John Mills of Broadway; three sisters, Mary K. Miller of Fulks Run, Patsy J. Strawderman of Timberville and Frances E. Mills of Timberville; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Wesley Mills; a brother, Reuben Mills; and a sister, Violet Lotts.
Pastor Lane Turner will conduct a funeral service Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial will follow at Linville Creek Cemetery in Broadway.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
