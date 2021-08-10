Lefa Gay Pyle
Lefa Gay Pyle, 91, of Moorefield, W.Va., passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at the E.A. Hawse Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Baker, W.Va.
Born April 22, 1930, in Mathias, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Charles and Ada Victoria (See) Mongold. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Chester Pyle, in 1993; one sister, Treva Smith Mullins; and four brothers, Daily, Raymond, Oliver and George Mongold.
Lefa worked as a seamstress for the H.D. Lee Company and also worked for National Fruit. She was a member of the Moorefield Church of the Brethren. For many years she worked diligently to care for her parents until June of 1971 when she married Chester and moved to Moorefield and her brother and sister took over caring for them. Lefa loved all of her family members, her church family, and her neighbors. She was a kind and caring person and enjoyed sewing and embroidering. She loved going to church when she was able and loved reading her Bible. Mostly she loved her Lord Jesus with all of her heart.
She was the last surviving member of her family and is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received at the Elmore Funeral Home on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at the Moorefield Church of the Brethren, 115 Clay St., Moorefield at 2:00 p.m. with Pastors Russell and Lucy Webster officiating. Interment will follow in the Mongold Family Cemetery, Mathias.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Moorefield Church of the Brethren.
Her arrangements are under the direction of Elmore Funeral Home.
