Leila "Lee" Mae Hopkins, 91, of Weyers Cave, passed away Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Harrisonburg. Lee was born in Brandywine, W.Va., on March 7, 1930, a daughter of the late Etha Mae (Pitsenbarger) and Ember K. Propst.
On Aug. 5, 1950, she was united in marriage to Warren Haines Hopkins, who preceded her in death in 2015.
Lee is survived by a daughter, Karen Lohr and husband, Kenneth, of Broadway; a son, Kyle Hopkins and wife, Pat, of Elkton; sisters, Betsy Gaylor of Bridgewater, Agnes Sanchez of California, Maxine Miller of Harrisonburg and Ruby Bolyard and husband, Dave, of Georgia; brothers, Sheldon K. Propst and wife, Bonnie, of Bridgewater and Garland Propst of Brandywine, W.Va.; three grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; nine stepgreat-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She is also preceded in death by brothers, Warren and Kermit Propst.
Services will be private.
The family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale Assisted Living and the staff of Sentara Hospice for their care and compassion during her stay.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Department, 1235 Keezletown Road, Weyers Cave, VA 24486.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.