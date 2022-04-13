Leland Allen Schmidt Jr., “Carrot Top”, 72, of Mount Jackson, died April 10, 2022, at his home.
He was born Jan. 14, 1950, in Newton, Iowa, and was a son of the late Leland Allen “Pete” and Laura Mae Sager Schmidt Sr.
Allen was a career truck driver, having last drove for Hutchison Trucking. He was a member of Woods Chapel Independent Bible Church near New Market. He enjoyed trucking and farm tractors.
On Dec. 11, 2010, he married Mary Alice Schmidt, who survives. His former wife and mother of his children, Linda Sue Balser, also survives.
Also surviving are three sons, Timothy Allen Schmidt and wife, Rachel, of Lacey Spring, Thomas Joe Schmidt and wife, Tammy, of Broadway and Tony Ray Schmidt and partner, Tabitha Rogers, of Weyers Cave; a daughter, Tara Ann Schmidt Seal and husband, Billy, of Linville; grandchildren, Dakota Drummond, Elizabith Schmidt and fiancé, Dakota Liskey, Quentin Schmidt and fiancé, Breanna Bowers, Kendra Schmidt Turner and husband, Jordan, Ashley Schmidt, Casey Schmidt, Destiny Drummond and fiancé, Christian Hottinger, Kimberly Schmidt, Matthew Schmidt, Trinity Rogers and Kiley Rogers; a great-grandson, Jayson Schmidt; a brother, John Schmidt; and a sister, Lori Lee.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Melvin and David Schmidt.
Pastor Tim Miller will conduct a memorial service Saturday at 3 p.m. at Woods Chapel Independent Bible Church. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church.
There will not be any services at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
It is asked that memorial contributions go to his wife, Mary Alice Schmidt, to assist her at this time, P.O. Box 106, Mount Jackson, VA 22842.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
