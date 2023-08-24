Leland “Curly” Franklin Whetzel, 73, of Mathias, W.Va., died Aug. 22, 2023, at his home. He was born Nov. 4, 1949, in Winchester, Va., and was a son of the late Lory Franklin and Anna Louis Look Whetzel.
He was the owner of Curly’s Autobody. He was a Christian by faith. Curly loved German Shepherd dogs, Harley motorcycles and cutting wood.
On Sept. 16, 1995, he married the former Donna Hottinger, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Westley Whetzel (Monique) of Bergton; two brothers, Christopher Lynn Whetzel and wife, Julie, of Mathias and Timothy Lane Whetzel and wife, Brenda, of Mathias; two grandsons, Shay Austin Whetzel and wife, Bri, of Harrisonburg and Andrew Jacob Whetzel of Roanoke; grandsons' mother, Melissa Whetzel; a nephew, Tyler Whetzel of Mathias; a niece, Jennifer Whetzel of Mathias; special friend, Teddy Runion of Luray, Va.; many nieces, nephews and friends, and his cat, Jake.
Pastor Jonathan Hedrick will conduct a memorial service Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Mathias Brethren Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
There will not be any services at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway, Va.
Memorial contributions may be made to Caplinger Cemetery, c/o Debbie Lantz, 19379 Brocks Gap Road, Bergton, VA 22811 or the Mathias Baker Fire Department, P.O. Box 59, Mathias, WV 26812.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
